St. Peters grandmother’s basement floods the day she faced her daughter’s killer

ST. PETERS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Peters woman lost her home in an instant- on a day she was already dreading.

“I was sitting on the couch writing my victim’s impact statement and heard running water and thought it was the shower,” recalled Stacy Stelzer.

Flood water quickly filled the basement of Stelzer’s home on the same day she had to face the man found guilty of murdering her pregnant daughter, Amethyst Killian. Investigators said Damian Delgado stabbed Killian, who was five months pregnant at the time, over a dozen times on Thanksgiving Day in 2020.

Killian’s mother said her daughter was last seen walking to a gas station at 1 a.m. Thursday and never came home. Her mother then filed a missing persons report after 7 p.m. According to prosecutors, Delgado and Killian agreed to meet in person after communicating through the Text Now app. Evidence at the crime scene, surveillance video from a gas station and records from the Text Now app helped police identify Degaldo as a suspect, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar previously told News 4.

Killian left behind two kids who are now being raised by their grandmother.

“It was the most horrible start to a morning because I didn’t think I was going to get out and I told my family I’m going to swim if I have to,” she told them.

Despite the floods, Stelzer made it to court and faced her daughter’s killer.

Delgado was sentenced to life in prison, and then Stelzer went back home, where the flood wiped out treasured family memories. The flood also destroyed Stelzer’s two cars.

“I’m a traveling CMT, so if I don’t have a car, I don’t have a job and if I don’t have a job I can’t feed my grandchildren,” Stelzer explained.

Stelzer said she’s been trying to get help but feels she has nowhere to turn.

“We were promised the red cross would bring us water and food that never happened,” Stelzer stated.

Stelzer said her most significant need right now is for clean water and manpower to help clean out the mess the flood left in her home.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Seltzer and her family as they recover from the flood.

