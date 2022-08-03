New Bossier Parish teachers get a hero’s welcome

By T.W. Starr

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — When was the last time you showed up for your first day of a new job and there were cheerleaders outside cheering you on?

New teachers in Bossier Parish got a taste of that school spirit on Tuesday as they began arriving for their first day of work and orientation.

The district is still about 30 teachers short of having all positions filled for the start of the new year. But 135 new teachers showed up and are ready to go in Bossier Parish.

“We just moved here from Washington and the excitement is amazing. The cheerleaders outside; they really support their teachers here in Bossier Parish. So, I’m really excited to be part of the team” said Melissa Bouffard, a new Bossier Parish teacher.

“It’s always important to show teachers that we care about them. This first day we want to welcome them to our parish, we want them to meet our district leaders and then we want to show them how much we care as they move into this school year,” said Tracey Burrell, Bossier Schools recruitment supervisor.

The first day of school for Bossier Parish schools is Aug. 10.

