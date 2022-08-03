Investigation launched after woman in her 80s found dead inside burnt home in Woodland Hills

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A death investigation was underway in Woodland Hills early Wednesday morning, after a woman in her 80s was found dead inside of her home.

According to investigators at the scene on W. Martha Street, the 81-year-old woman was located by relatives on Tuesday evening at around 7:45 p.m.

Units from both Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments rushed to the scene, due to “evidence of a fire,” forced entry and belief that the home had been ransacked.

“Upon arrival, the officers observed evidence of forced entry and of a possible burglary,” LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez said in a statement. “Officers located the victim in her bedroom, laying on the ground, and half her body under her bed. She was semi-charred, unconscious and not breathing.”

The fire was already out by the time firefighters arrived.

The woman was identified as Ok Ja Kim. Authorities have yet to specify a cause of death.

Police believe that foul play was involved in the incident, noting the forced entry and signs of a struggle. They believe that the woman was killed by the suspect, who then lit a fire in an attempt to cover up the crime, though were unsure as the investigation continued.

