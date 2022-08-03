‘I’m lost’: Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle

By KARIN JOHNSON

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news.

She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder.

“I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?” Tina Fuller said.

Fuller spoke through tears and asked for prayers.

Her son, 22-year-old Denzel Fuller, is charged with murder and is accused of shooting and killing his uncle, a 42-year-old who has not been publicly identified.

“They just had a feud, and it escalated to more than what it should have been. I don’t know why my son did it,” Tina Fuller said. “I wish I was here. I could have stopped it.”

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Middletown police were called to Grand Avenue for reports of a shooting. Chief David Birk said officers recovered more than 20 casings.

“There were several shots fired in the area when we got called. The individual that’s deceased did have several gunshot wounds,” Birk said.

Birk said they also learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute earlier in the night. Police found the suspect several hours later at an apartment on Lafayette Avenue.

Birk said tips from the community helped lead detectives to Denzel Fuller.

“To control crime, it has to be a partnership with the community involved with the police department,” Birk said.

While police said they continue to work to strengthen police-community relationships, one family is left with many questions as they try to figure out what happened.

“They loved each other to death. When you saw one, you saw the other,” Tina Fuller said. “I just know that my brother’s gone and my son’s gone, and what am I supposed to do? I’m lost.”

This is Middletown’s first homicide of the year.

