Police officer shoots, kills dog to stop attack at Lunenburg Animal Control facility

LUNENBURG, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 75-year-old Massachusetts man was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment after being attacked by a dog.

Authorities said the dog had bitten the victim several times, latched on to the victim and did not release.

An officer had to shoot the dog to free the victim who was attacked inside a kennel.

Investigators said Wayne Comeau was bleeding badly when first responders rushed him by medical helicopter to the hospital.

The attack happened around noon Monday at an animal control facility in Lunenburg.

According to a statement from the Lunenburg Police Department, officers were sent to the Department’s Animal Control facility at approximately 11:56 a.m. in response to a report of a dog attack. The dog, described by police “as a brindle pit bull-type,” had bitten a man several times and would not let go of his arm.

“A Lunenburg officer arrived a short time after receiving the call and found the victim in an outdoor kennel, lying on the ground, with the dog still attached to his arm,” police said. “The victim had several serious injuries throughout his body and face related to the bites.”

Animal control staff and the victim were unable to stop the attack, so the officer got the victim’s head clear and fired one round. Police said that shot killed the dog.

“The victim’s arm was released, and he was treated on scene by Lunenburg Rescue personnel,” police wrote. “Due to the nature and seriousness of the injuries to the victim, Lifeflight was requested.”

On Monday night, Comeau was in serious condition.

“Their whole life is dedicated to taking care of animals, welfare of animals. Couldn’t ask for a more compassionate couple,” said friend Celeste McCain. “It came out of nowhere. It’s unfortunate. We’re all pulling for him.”

The dog involved in the attack was found as a stray and had been housed at the facility since Thursday.

Police said the dog had shown no previous signs of aggression.

