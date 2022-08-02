Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her

By Web Staff

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs.

According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours.

KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to protect the victim.

Court records say Belschner choked the woman until she lost consciousness at least once. He allegedly beat her, causing injuries to her head, throat, face, body, arms and legs.

An affidavit says the woman was able to escape with her young children and call police.

Police searched Belschner’s home and found several guns and marijuana products.

He is being held in the Jasper County jail.

