Man held at gunpoint in own apartment fires back at robber

By Brendan Tierney

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back.

The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on Sunday night after working a 12-hour day. He was washing his face in the bathroom when he heard his front door security alarm go off.

Middleton had left his front door unlocked because he still needed to unload things out of his car. He thought it was just a friend coming over and letting themselves in, but when Middleton came out of the bathroom, he saw a stranger standing in his living room. The suspect was holding a bottle of wine and asked for a lighter and a small bottle of brandy.

When Middleton handed that over and asked the suspect to leave, he pulled a gun out of his pants and demanded money. Even after giving the suspect his wallet and Xbox, he still would not leave.

“(I was) nervous, scared, like he is about to kill me,” Middleton said. “This is my last moment here on earth. I can’t even tell my family I love you; I’m going to miss you.”

Middleton said he knew the only thing that could protect him, his pistol, was still out in his car. He was able to convince the man to follow him outside by promising more money, and grabbed his loaded gun out of his backpack. Middleton then fired two shots at the ground to scare the man into dropping his gun on the ground and running away.

“Especially with having a gun waived around in my face,” Middleton said about his concerns. “We’ve probably all had little fights here and there. But having someone to actually come inside of your home and hold you at gunpoint, it really messes with you mentally.”

Witnesses told police they saw Middleton being walked out of his apartment to the car being held at gunpoint, so they called 911. Officers arrived on scene and were able to catch Marcus Greer as he was trying to run away from the scene.

According to court documents, Greer has been charged with felony robbery. Greer had used a stolen gun in the robbery. Police also found a bottle of brandy in his pocket.

Middleton said he was scared for his life and wanted to move out of state after this incident. He also plans on always locking his apartment doors.

