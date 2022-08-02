Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:39 PM

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.

This is the second time someone has been found dead on North Mountain in two weeks. On July 26, officers found a woman unresponsive on the opposite side of the mountain, and she died at the scene. Police say she did not have injuries but was “beyond resuscitation efforts.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content