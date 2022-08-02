Fake jewelry sellers changing strategies

By JEFFERSON TYLER

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Fake street jewelry sales have been occurring on the Big Island and Oahu. Law enforcement and local residents say those involved are switching up their methods.

“Driving down the H1, there was this white Mercedes SUV parked by the side of the road with its flashers on. This middle aged guy came out of the car and waved his arms asking for help,” said Fergerstrom. He thought he would be asked to help out a stranded motorist. But this one, seemed a bit much.

“The guy sticks his hand in the window and says.he is from turkey. Lost his ID and wallet. Didn’t have any money for gas. He pulls this big ring off one of his fingers and he sticks it in window at me. I recognized it as belonging to the gold scammers. The guys who have been trying to sell fake gold all over the islands,” said Fergerstrom.

“They are praying on people’s good will. They present themselves as tourists. And pretend they’re either victims of thefts themselves. The act of them telling people someone stole their wallet or ID isn’t in itself a crime in or of itself,” said Hawaii Police Department Officer Christopher Fukumoto

Officer Fukumoto says they’re seeing this change in strategy on the Big Island. Where once the pitch was bags of jewelry at a cheap price, now its piece by piece sales to help a person in need. While that misrepresentation may not be illegal, other parts of such a a street sale may be.

“If they present it as authentic or if they present it as a certain carat, and it wasn’t. That would be illegal,” said Officer Fukumoto. Fergerstrom didn’t encounter this, but on the Big Island, police have recently arrested a man for misrepresenting purity of gold in such a sale. The victim took the purchase to appraiser, something officers recommend.

It’s also recommended people pay attention to the little details of the exchange. “There was a person who provided a detailed description of the license plate and vehicle that person was in. This assisted law enforcement in location that vehicle,” said Officer Fukumoto.

“That is the guy who pulled me over on the freeway off ramp,” said Fergerstrom as he recognized in online posts, the man he met over the weekend. He’s glad he never got an opportunity to do an exchange.

