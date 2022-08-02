Body of woman found in West Little River neighborhood alley

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The body of a woman was found early Tuesday morning in an alley in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police said just after 7 a.m. they received word of a ‘person down’ in an alleyway near NW 95th Street and NW 26th Avenue.

Arriving officers found the body of a woman who had been shot. The woman’s body was next to a fence that bordered a business.

A witness who was in the area said he heard the woman screaming and then the sound of gunfire.

A woman who works at a nearby convenience store said the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. She said the woman who was shot while walking in the alley was partially naked, she was wearing only a top. She added that gun violence was a growing problem in West Little River.

“I hope they get to the bottom of it. We need to get rid of the guns because it’s just senseless killing that’s going on. This is very close to where I work but it’s happening all over Miami. People are dying. They need to get rid of the guns,” she said.

The woman’s name has not been released. What led to the shooting is under investigation.

