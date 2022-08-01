Dog dies after four mobile homes catch fire in Oklahoma City

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A dog died after four mobile homes caught fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire sparked around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said four mobile homes caught fire, with three suffering heavy damage.

No one was home when the fire started, and three of the four homes were vacant.

Authorities said a dog died, and firefighters are searching for missing pets.

