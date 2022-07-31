“Dangers of the natural world” Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings

By Samiar Nefzi

BURKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina.

According to a release from the National Forest Service, two incidents were reported on July 23, 2022.

A man died while swimming at Secret Falls on the Nantahala Ranger District south of Highlands. The same day, another man was seriously injured after falling from a rock near Looking Glass Falls on the Pisgah Ranger District. Back in May, officials say a man died while swimming at Elk River Falls on the Appalachian Ranger District.

“The waterfalls and rivers are beautiful, but they are also very natural,” said Public Information Officer Adrianne Rubiaco with the National Forest Service. “These places are wild. These areas are for your enjoyment.”

Western North Carolina is home to more than 250 waterfalls, which capture the attention of summer tourists and residents.

“During the summer there are more visitors out in the forest so that results in more incidents,” said Rubiaco. “These natural hazards are the swift currents that presents in both waterfalls and rivers and the pools.”

“I think it’s easy to get caught up in having fun and not realizing the dangers of the natural world,” said Asheville resident Hannah Wyner. “You could fall, get hurt or anything bad could happen.”

Rangers have listed several “safety warnings” for guests:

Never jump off waterfalls or dive into plunge pools at the base of waterfalls. Rocks and logs can be hidden beneath the surface of the water. Often waterfall pools have swirling water or currents that can drag and keep you underwater. Summer water temperatures in deeper sections of Southern Appalachian Mountain streams can be in the 50s. Diving into cold water can cause a shock that changes breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure. Never play in the water above a waterfall! Currents near waterfalls can be extremely fast even in areas further upstream. Slippery rocks have caused people to lose their balance and fall. Sometimes people get caught in the river’s current and swept over the falls. Dogs have also been swept over waterfalls so should be kept out of the river and on a leash. “These areas a not engineered for safety,” said Rubiaco. “People should always be aware of the fact they don’t know what’s under the water’s surface. You don’t know how fast the current is.”

Swimming locations on National Forest property are unmanned by lifeguards and often labeled ‘swim at your own risk.’

