U.S. border patrol agents find deceased migrant in desert

By ANNIE GIMBEL

SANDERSON, Texas (KTVT) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents found a deceased migrant in the desert after her family left her behind on July 27.

The migrant parents were apprehended after the National Guard encountered them near U.S. Highway 90.

Agents and other law enforcement agencies responded to their request to find their adult daughter at the last known location.

“Big Bend Sector agents as well as other West Texas law enforcement agencies made a huge effort to try and save this person’s life,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “The passing of this young lady is tragic. I would like to stress how dangerous the terrain and weather can be for migrants or anyone in this region.”

