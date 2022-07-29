Lambert Airport says it sees increase in guns taken through security

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Lambert Airlines says it is seeing an increase in the number of firearms being taken through security.

51 guns have come through St. Louis checkpoints so far this year. That number was 102 in 2021. Travelers can fly with guns as long as they tell the airline that they are flying with it ahead of time and it is unloaded, unchambered, and packed away in a proper case.

If law enforcement gets involved, travelers are most likely to miss their flights.

