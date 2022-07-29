Georgia teen spreading message of unity through plant shop on wheels

By Sawyer Buccy

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A Georgia teenager turned to plants to help her through the pandemic. Now, she has turned her passion into a business, a platform and found her own community along the way.

In a pandemic world, when life went virtual, 15-year-old Azlin Dowling reached for something she could touch.

”These are spider plant cuttings and I have them all bundled up individually,” said Azlin.

Azlin’s business brought her the connection she was looking for. She bought and transformed a horse trailer into a plant shop on wheels called Uprooted ATL.

”These are the most popular plants because they are tiny and people like to watch them grow,” said Azlin.

Her “plant love” isn’t the only thing she shares with the community.

”I made this one during Pride Month,” said Azlin holding up one of her hand-painted pots.

She paints most of the pots she sells. She designs the stickers. Many of her creations have become avenues to express messages around equality, body positivity, unity! People are responding well. She brought over 100 plants to her first event and sold out.

”I think that is cool, watching something you took care of grow into something bigger,” said Azlin.

