Victim describes ordeal amid wave of carjackings

By Gerry May

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s an alarming rise in carjackings this week. And police say they could all be related.

Since Monday morning, there’ve been reports of at least four such crimes.

The first one happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday on Penick near Jewella.

Then just about 90 minutes later, another on Pierremont Place near Fern.

On Tuesday night, another carjacking was reported on N. Hearne near Forum. Then early Wednesday at about 2:30 a.m., a woman was carjacked outside her home on Hollywood near Bethume.

“The gun was in front of me. So I knew I couldn’t do anything. So I just moved back, tried to move out of the way of the gun,” Kathaleen Shepard told us.

Shepard says she was scared but new to cooperate with the perpetrators.

“They were just waving a gun. So I just moved back and just put my hands up to say that I’m not trying to do anything. Just take whatever you have to take,” Shepard said.

She says two young, black males in dark clothing and masks came out of the bushes as she stepped out of her SUV. The green 2016 Toyota Highlander was found a short time later in the area of Hearne and Regent, where it was wrecked and totaled.

In the case in the Pierremont Place Subdivision, chatter on Facebook by people who follow SPD activity indicates that a housekeeper was followed into the gated neighborhood off fern avenue, where she was carjacked.

Police say in all four cases, the suspects are described as two black males with at least one gun.

