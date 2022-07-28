Dog rescued by helicopter after falling off owner’s paddleboard near Kaneohe Yacht Club

By Kathryn Doorey

Click here for updates on this story

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Fire Department rescued a dog by helicopter on Wednesday evening, after receiving a 911 call from a distressed paddleboarder and the dog’s owner.

The initial rescue helicopter arrived on scene to the paddleboarder around 5:55 p.m.

The rescue helicopter then flew to Kokokahi YWCA to pick up a rescue firefighter, and returned to the paddleboarder’s location. The paddleboarder communicated that he could not find his dog, a tan Chow Chow that had fallen off the board between Coconut Island and the Kaneohe Yacht Club.

The HFD helicopter personnel was able to locate the dog in the water after a search, and airlift it to a landing zone at 6:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.