Soccer player dies weeks after brawl at Oxnard school field

By Web staff

OXNARD, California (KABC) — A 29-year-old soccer player has died two weeks after he was assaulted during a fight involving players and spectators on a field at Oxnard High School.

Police say Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme was assaulted by several people as the fight broke out the morning of July 10 on the soccer field.

Sanchez was initially listed in critical condition. Oxnard police say he died early Monday and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The mass fight apparently started with a dispute between two adult soccer teams over a referee’s decision. Players began brawling and some spectators joined in as well, police say.

Police say Sanchez was assaulted by multiple people. Shortly after the fight, police arrested one 46-year-old suspect for assaulting Sanchez. It was not immediately clear Monday if that individual will now face more serious charges.

Police are still looking for more suspects and more video of the fight.

Anyone who may have video or other information is asked to contact Detective Carey Everhart at (805) 486-6228 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org, or Detective Jaime Miranda at (805) 385-7547 or jaime.miranda@oxnardpd.org.

Anonymous information can be provided to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

