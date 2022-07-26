Man dies after tree falls on him in Stonecrest

By Miles Montgomery and Allen Devlin

Click here for updates on this story

STONECREST, Georgia (WGCL) — A grieving widow spoke to CBS46 just days after a falling tree killed her husband in DeKalb County.

Abimael Ortiz passed away over the weekend after initially being taken to the hospital in DeKalb County after being struck by that tree. His family describes him as a loving person who loved to cook and enjoyed the presence of family and friends, as well as someone very active in their church.

DeKalb County police say Ortiz was landscaping on the 3500 block of Serenity Lane near Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest Friday when the tree fell on him. Reports show he was not breathing and did not have a pulse when he arrived at the hospital.

CBS46 spoke to his widow Monday evening. She tells us they had only been married a month and a half and had their whole life ahead of them when this tragedy struck.

“He was an excellent person, an excellent father…how great he was,” said Maria Aguilera, the victim’s wife

Ortiz was the primary provider for his household and was still working to pay off his wedding.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.