Two people fatally shot at Peck Park in San Pedro; five others injured

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — At least seven people have been injured after reports of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro.

Two of the victims have died after being transported to a local hospital, Los Angeles City Fire Department captain public information officer Erik Scott announced during a press conference.

Sky2 was over the scene as a Los Angeles Police Department officer performed CPR on a male victim.

It was originally reported that at least four people were injured in this shooting.

The shooting took place at the park’s baseball diamond after a dispute between two parties broke out, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said.

Scott confirmed that this was not an active shooter incident, adding that a total of 67 firefighters responded to the scene, a long with a total of 17 ambulance cars due to the potential of there being more victims.

LAPD said there is no one in custody at this moment and it’s unclear how many suspects were involved but there were numerous shooters.

Four of the victims were men and three were women. All of the victims transported to local trauma centers after suffering injuries from gun fire.

Those victims’ age ranged from 23-54.

One man and one woman were among the victims with gun shot wounds and are in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There are no victims still at the scene of the shooting.

LAFD first responders, along with LAPD officers, arrived to the scene located at the 560 block of N. Western Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, where authorities have now said at least seven people were injured.

The gunshots were heard near a car show that was going on Sunday at Peck Park, a popular recreational site for San Pedro residents.

LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert Sunday evening due to the suspect still being outstanding.

CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez was at the scene of the shooting where the entire park was declared a crime scene and anyone there during the shooting was not allowed to leave until police cleared them as suspects, according to LAPD officers on the scene.

Investigators are still searching through the scene looking for evidence. A number of firearms were found at the scene, police said.

CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez spoke to the family of one of the victim’s who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Moneke Howard told Montanez she feared that her adoptive son was among the shooting victims. She identified the victim only as Taz, a man in his 30s.

“He lives with me. I took care of him,” she said.

Howard rushed to Peck Park as people hurried away from the mass shooting scene.

Howard’s other son was also at the park at the time of the shooting. Fortunately he was not injured.

