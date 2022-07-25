Skip to Content
Man killed in apparent skid loader accident, York County Coroner’s Office says

    PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A man was killed in an apparent skid loader accident Sunday afternoon in York County, according to the coroner’s office.

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Gregory Henn, 35.

The coroner’s office said the accident happened on the 200 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township.

Henn was found dead after what appeared to be an accident. Police said he was operating the machine when it rolled over. They said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time and got caught in the equipment.

The coroner’s office ruled the death accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

