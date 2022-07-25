Hot air balloon makes ‘tight’ landing in Des Moines neighborhood

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of the National Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend.

However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The pilot told KCCI the landing was “Tight but successful.” No one was injured.

Sherrie Floyd shared photos from the incident.

