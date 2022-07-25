East Texas man opens bank accounts to donate school supplies to students in Uvalde, Texas

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The community of Uvalde, Texas is still healing after tragedy struck their town of over 15,000.

On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb elementary.

An East Texas man, Patrick Johnson of J STAR Ministries, has made several 7-1/2-hour trips to visit Uvalde. He met with parents and children that are in need of donations for back to school supplies. The donations will help 4,000 students, from elementary to high school students, and teachers.

J STAR Ministries, has opened two bank accounts for people around the ArkLaTex to donate to. One is in Louisiana, at the Community Bank of Louisiana in the KTBS Disaster Relief Fund. Put Uvalde School Supplies in the notes section.

If you can’t get to a bank you can cash app Patrick at $424Sos to donate.

He will drive to Uvalde Aug. 5, and the next day he will distribute school supplies to 4,000 students at the Uvalde Library.

The deadline to donate is this Sunday.

