Helicopter crashes into cornfield in Monroe County

By Stephanie Usery

HECKER, Illinois (KMOV) — A pilot was the only person aboard a helicopter that crashed in Monroe County.

The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. in a field near Route 3 and Columbia Ave near Hecker, Illinois. The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency told News 4 it was a crop duster Robinson R44 helicopter that crashed.

Monroe County EMA Director Kevin Scheibe said the pilot walked away from the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash site.

