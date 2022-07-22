Sarpy County judge sets bond at $500,000 for 3 adults charged in fireworks attack

By Kalé Searcy

PAPILLION, Nebraska (KETV) — After what appears to be a random attack using fireworks, three out of the five suspects appeared in Sarpy County court Thursday morning.

The judge set bond for 37-year old Brittany King, 40-year-old Jeremy Brown and 18-year-old Maddix Foss at $500,000, requiring 10% to be posted. The judge also ordered them to not have any contact with the victims.

The assault happened on the Fourth of July around 7 p.m. near 135th and Redwood streets.

Ring doorbell video allegedly shows Brown, King, Foss and two kids running toward another family, shooting fireworks at them.

Prosecutors said that led to a fight, leaving Jeffrey O’Brien and his son Andrew with serious injuries.

In court, prosecutors say they believe King held a roman candle firework to one of the victim’s heads.

“The victim indicated it was very near to his eye and the firework exploded near his face, he suffered some burns to his head and other parts of his body as a result of being struck by the fireworks,” said Laurie Burgess with the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.

King is charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony.

“This suspect was the one who fired the fireworks at the victim’s face,” Burgess said.

Foss and Brown each face one count of first-degree assault.

As of now, there is still not a clear motive for the attack and it’s unclear what charges if any the kids will face.

All three adults are due back in court Aug. 16 for their preliminary hearing.

