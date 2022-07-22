Jefferson Parish deputies accused in shooting death of Marrero man indicted

By WDSU Staff

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Two Jefferson Parish deputies have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a Marrero man.

A bill of information filed Thursday charged Issac Hughes, 29, and Johnathon Louis, 35, with unlawfully shooting and killing Daniel Vallee back in February.

Both will face manslaughter charges in a trial.

The shooting is the first case that happened since JPSO deputies began wearing body-worn cameras.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Original reports:

JPSO announced the arrests and terminations of two of its deputies, Issac Hughes, 29, and Johnathon Louis, 35, for their involvement in the shooting death of Daniel Vallee along Wilson Street on Feb. 16.

They will each be charged with one count of manslaughter. JPSO Sheriff Joe Lopinto provided an update to the media about the shooting.

Sheriff Lopinto said officers were called along Wilson Street following a complaint from a neighbor about noise coming from a known “crack house” along the street on the day in question.

When they arrived, Vallee was inside of a car that officers said had a “switched license plate.” He apparently refused to cooperate with officers when they asked him to get out of the vehicle.

At some point, Vallee turned the car on but had not started to drive at the time he was shot.

He raised both hands and placed them on the stirring wheel, hitting the horn when one deputy began shooting and the other deputy shortly after. Vallee was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Vallee was not armed when he was shot.

Lopinto said the officers’ “use of force was not justified.”

Toxicology reports show Vallee tested positive for several drugs, Lopinto said. Vallee had also been sought in connection to a couple of other crimes, including theft in Plaquemines Parish, according to officials.

Lopinto said the shooting was caught on bodycam video, but the footage will not be released at this time.

