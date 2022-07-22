Body found after apartment fire extinguished in NE Portland, death investigation underway

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found following an apartment fire in the Lloyd District neighborhood overnight, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 11:16 p.m., PF&R crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of Northeast Halsey Street. Crews arrived and found fire burning on two sides of the two-story building and on multiple floors.

Crews immediately began work to put the fire out while also searching for a person that witnesses thought was trapped inside. PF&R said the back stairwell had completely burned through and crews had to use ladders to get to the upper floors.

PF&R said crews learned that a person who had believed to be still inside the apartment had made it out safely, but then crews found a body. PF&R told FOX 12 the person was not killed by the fire.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police for more information about the death investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

