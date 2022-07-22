Barber cuts hair between lanes of oncoming traffic in middle of LA’s Sixth Street bridge

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Less than two weeks since the opening of the Sixth Street bridge, the city of Los Angeles has seen its newest landmark being used in more ways than it was intended for.

Recently, video captured a barber giving somebody a haircut in the middle of the bridge between lanes of oncoming traffic in both directions. It’s unclear if anybody was hurt or arrested.

Since the opening of the bridge, it has been marred by several street takeovers and other dangerous vehicle stunts.

Some people have even been seen climbing the arches that line the bridge, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to step up patrols.

