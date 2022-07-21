‘Do the right thing’: Family calls for justice after deadly motorcycle hit and run

By Andrew James

SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — A local family is hoping someone will come forward with information involving a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in Swannanoa.

According to Highway Patrol, Terence “Duane” Weaver was driving a motorcycle the night of July 7, 2022, on U.S. 70 near New Salem Road when he died in the crash.

State troopers are looking for a red 2011-15 Ford Edge that was last seen traveling west on U.S. 70 near New Salem Road. The vehicle should have front-end or bumper damage underneath.

Weaver’s family sent News 13 the following statement:

“We are hurting as Duane’s family. We beg anyone who has any information that could help us understand this tragedy to please come forward. We have faith that you will find it in your heart to do the right thing. The highway patrol is working nonstop and we are hurting. Unfortunately we were left without the opportunity to say goodbye. Duane leaves behind a mother who loves him dearly, a son who just graduated, a daughter with 2 children, 2 grieving sisters and a special lady he looked forward to life with. He is a life who was taken from us tragically, he was still young, this is not a natural progression of life. We are shattered and just want answers for our grief.”

