Maine doctor donates his kidney to a former patient

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine doctor has fulfilled a life-long dream by donating his kidney to a former patient in Wisconsin.

“It’s so personal you know?” said nephrologist and Maine Medical Center Department of medicine chair Dr. Aji Djamali. “For me, it was a transformational experience, from a personal perspective and also a professional perspective.”

Over the course of his career, Djamali has been inspired by the bravery and sacrifice of living kidney donors. He knew it was something he aspired to do himself, so when his former patient and friend John Jartz needed a kidney, he knew it was the perfect opportunity.

“He said, I think I know someone who would be a good donor for you and I said, gee that would be great – who would that me?” Jartz said. “And he said – ‘me’ and I was speechless.”

Receiving a transplant from a living donor can be the difference between life and death for kidney patients.

“On average, kidney transplants from living donors, they have the potential to last twice as long as a kidney from a deceased owner,” said Maine Med Maine Transplant Program surgeon Dr. Juan Palma.

Jartz is blood type B which can make it difficult to find a match. If he didn’t find a living donor he may have waited years to receive a kidney from a cadaver.

“I would probably have a 5-7 year wait for a cadaver donor and I’d be dead,” Jartz said.

The only other alternative was dialysis which can be painful and frequently yields shorter life expectancies than transplants. When Djamali offered a piece of himself, he Jartz the ability to regain his health and continue to live a full life.

“Being able to provide this gift of life is a fulfilling experience,” Djamali said.

For Djamali, it was a way to take his practice to a new level.

“Part of his generosity is translated to this ultimate act of donating his kidney to a friend of his,” Palma said.

Palma, who interacts with kidney donors on a regular basis, says he’s blown away by their selfishness and that Djamli now joins their ranks.

Now, Djamali and Jartz have a unique and special bond.

“A piece of him is in me,” Jartz said. “I look at him as my brother, I really do.”

Donors have to be in good health and can’t have a family history of kidney disease. Plus, there’s a lot of planning that goes into the kidney donation since the recovery process requires follow-up appointments and a strong support system.

Djamli waited until his three children were grown up to take the leap and he credits his wife at his former colleagues at UW Health in Madison Wisconsin for his successful procedure. He’s only two weeks into his recovery and he’s already back to work.

In Maine, there are 250 people on the waitlist for kidney donations. If you’re interested in becoming a donor, you can learn about the process and speak with counselors at the Maine Transplant Center.

