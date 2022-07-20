Dog-sitter accused of stealing family’s German Shepherd

By Jim Madalinsky

TRAFFORD, Pa. (WTAE) — Charges have now been filed against an Armstrong County woman accused of stealing a family’s one-year-old German Shepherd on July 1.

Trafford police filed charges against 29-year-old Molly Bureau, accusing her of stealing the dog after she had agreed to watch the animal.

The dog’s owner, Eva Hodgdon, said this saga all started on July 1 after she connected with Bureau on Facebook. Hodgdon said she had turned to a community page to ask for a dog-sitter when Bureau reached out using a different profile.

“She said that she had been a dog groomer before and that she had German Shepherds so she knew their temperament,” Hodgdon said. “She also said she was a nurse so everything seemed to be reputable.”

Hodgdon admits now that was a mistake. She and her young kids had only had the dog, Nani, for two months and she had never needed a dog-sitter before. According to Hodgdon, the same woman pictured in the Facebook profile picked up Nani on July 1. The two had agreed to meet at the woman’s home when Hodgdon returned on July 4, but the woman stopped responding to calls, texts and messages on Facebook.

“Someone knows something so we just are really hoping that somebody comes forward so we can get our Nani back,” Hodgdon said.

Bureau was taken into custody Monday, but Nani has not been rescued.

Hodgdon said she is still hopeful Nani will be found safe.

“I just want Nani back. My kids want Nani back like she promised,” Hodgdon said.

