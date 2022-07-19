Summerdale family runs for cover after bullet shoots through living room

By Ariel Mallory

SUMMERDALE, Alabama (WALA) — A Summerdale family is counting their blessings after narrowly missing a bullet that came straight through their living room window.

Terri Collier says the stunned family scrambled for cover after they heard several gunshots Sunday afternoon. Nothing like this had ever happened to her before and she hopes it never happens again.

Both her grandchildren were in the living room with her when the bullets started flying.

“Within probably 15-20 minutes or so…pow, pow, pow the glass,” Collier said. “I look, my husband said what is that? I said a bullet.”

She says her family immediately hunkered down on the ground to keep from getting shot.

“We sat down right away and got out of the way. He kept shooting, he kept firing,” Collier said. “And my husband and son-in-law he went out there and were trying to holler across the water to tell them stop, stop. But I don’t think they heard.”

The bullet shattered the entire window leaving shards of glass all over the ground. Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office went out to the area afterward. But they didn’t find anyone.

Collier wants gun owners to be mindful when they are out shooting.

“We just want to make awareness, you know,” Collier pleaded. “Please check your areas before. Just a fear, it was just terrifying.”

Collier’s thankful that no one was hurt.

The incident has left her family shaken up but also grateful.

“Just kept thinking was there going to be more. All we could think about was just stay down, stay down, please stop. Stop firing. We definitely were shook up,” she said.

FOX 10 News reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, they don’t believe the shots fired were intentional or targeted, so there won’t be any follow-up investigations.

