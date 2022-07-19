Skip to Content
Shooting shuts down I-43 SB at National Avenue, 24-year-old man injured

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on I-43 Monday night, July 18.

All lanes of I-43 southbound are closed at National Avenue/6th Street, with all traffic being diverted off the freeway.

The sheriff’s office says dispatch received a call reporting the shooting just before 8 p.m. on or near the Lapham Boulevard off-ramp.

Deputies and Milwaukee police officers responded and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times.

Milwaukee Fire Department first responders tended to the man and took him to an area hospital where officials say his condition is currently unknown.

MCSO says at least one suspect is being sought.

