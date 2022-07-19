Officer shot during North Kansas City traffic stop dies from injuries, suspect in custody

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — A North Kansas City police officer has died from his injuries after he was shot in the line of duty.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest has been taken into custody after he shot Officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had issued a blue alert for the suspect vehicle, an early-model 2000s gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43 that expired in 2018. The tag was previously registered for a Buick, police said.

Vasquez was transferred to KU Medical Center after initially being taken to North Kansas City Hospital. He died there from his injuries.

A portal to donate toward the officer’s family was being arranged for the public to donate toward his family.

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said the officer was pulling a person over because of an expired temporary tag on the car when the driver fired his weapon at the officer.

A release stated the officer had initiated the traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.

The officer was transferred to KU Medical Center after initially being taken to North Kansas City Hospital.

The vehicle was headed westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street after the shooting, a blue alert issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated. Akin said that as of 12:30 p.m., there was no threat to North Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled its blue alert.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.