Honolulu police officers spill into streets during chaotic Waikiki arrest

HONOLULU (KITV) — Fighting broke out on Uluniu Avenue in the heart of Waikiki over the weekend, at an intersection just one block away from the banyan tree by the hula mound.

Nearby business managers told KITV4 Saturday was a scene of a fight and police activity.

Then Sunday, it started out with drama and heckling from a group of corner boys after an officer poured out a full bottle of Malibu rum that he suspected was being imbibed by a minor in the group.

Later, the officer threatened a disorderly conduct charge in an exchange with one of two brothers who had been clashing with the cops.

In a video taken from the lanai of a restaurant above, footage shows that after the man turns and appears to begin to leave, he is arrested from behind. The officers then tackle the man as action spills out into the middle of the street.

“Our police officers can be trained in the areas of de-escalation. The last thing we need to do is to make some of these crowds more rowdy and cause more trouble and that in turn makes it harder for the business owners and makes it harder for the police officers,” State Rep. Adrian Tam said.

Tam is among those questioning if there were other options to stop the situation from spilling out into the street.

“I would hate to see another Lewers,” one community member said of the neighboring Waikiki street which has been a hotbed of strife.

A manager for one of the restaurants on Uluniu Avenue, in an unofficial statement said without hesitation, “We support HPD 100%. They have done a phenomenal job clearing the block of the drugs, weapons, and troublemakers.”

Those in the area said fentanyl and other hard drugs have been an issue. They want more enforcement.

HPD issued a statement: “The male was partially handcuffed when he pulled away and went into the street followed by officers and members of the public.”

Footage, however, shows a scenario with numerous officers taking part in a physical escalation at this time.

HPD cites complaints on Uluniu Avenue, “involving public drinking, fights, and running and skateboarding in the area.”

Waikiki Neighborhood Board member Kathryn Henski weighed in on the altercation.

“Apparently the gentleman, the officer got angry,” Henski said. “There’s no excuse what’s happening here. If you have to walk your officers instead of putting them in a car, two-by-two down the street, which is what we’ve requested, if you have to make Pavilion 4 a substation, then you’d get this section of Waikiki covered.”

HPD did not return phone calls or answer the question as to whether the arrest followed procedure. KITV4 directly called an officer in the office of the Chief of Police, however, the phone call was not returned.

HPD’s entire account of the incident was sent in the form of an email and reads:

“HPD has recently received numerous complaints and calls for service involving public drinking, fights, and running and skateboarding in the area. Last night officers observed a male with an open bottle of alcohol with a large group sitting and standing on the sidewalk. After speaking with the male, one of the officers poured out the bottle’s contents. Members of the group started yelling and screaming at the officers, who instructed the group to disperse and open up the sidewalk. Some individuals walked into the street then returned to the sidewalk. Another male in the group refused repeated warnings to leave and was told that he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. The male was partially handcuffed when he pulled away and went into the street followed by officers and members of the public. Officers separated the male and arrested him for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.”

