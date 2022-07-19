Area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed during the week for flood repair

By Kari Barrows

GREENBRIER, Tennessee (WLOS) — Cleanup continues in eastern Tennessee following severe flooding that damaged parts of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The park announced the Greenbrier area will be closed during the week, Monday through Thursday through July 28, to accommodate road repairs.

“This temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of visitors and efficient operations of heavy equipment along the roadway,” a press release said.

Friday through Sunday, motorists will be able to travel up to Greenbrier Ranger Station. Pedestrians and cyclists can go beyond this point on the weekends for approximately two miles to the intersection with Ramsey Prong Road. No access is allowed beyond this point due to unsafe road conditions, the park says.

The temporary closures continues to include the following areas:

Ramsey Prong Road Porters Creek Road Ramsey Cascades Trail Porters Creek Trail Greenbrier Picnic Area Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion Backcountry Campsites 31, 32, and 33

Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge Trails remain open, but hikers must access them from parking lots near the Greenbrier entrance or from other areas on the park.

