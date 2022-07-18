People are advised to stay out of large South Shore waves unless you’re an expert

By Shanila Kabir

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV) — The large South Shore swells have many surfers worried. They said haven’t seen these type of waves in more than 10 years – and that these conditions are for professionals only.

“Today’s waters are for experienced surfers only. I don’t even know if I was experienced enough to have been out there right now. There’s just so much going on and everybody needs to be cautious and think twice,” said Hunter Hensley.

A life-long surfer, Shi Shilon, told KITV4 that she advises everyone to find a lifeguard – and ask for details about these waves. She also said if there isn’t a lifeguard nearby, people should not go out at that spot.

“After surfing today, I would stay out. It is such a strong current and the only places I would go are closed off less windy areas but for these open beaches, I would stay away,” said Shilon.

Ocean Safety officials said lifeguards across Oahu made thousands of preventative measures and more than 1,500 rescues.

