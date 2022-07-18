Oregon man sets up road block, shoots alleged thief on public road: Police

By KPTV Staff

JACKSONVILLE Oregon (KPTV) — A southern Oregon man is behind bars after allegedly setting up a roadblock and shooting a thief several times on a public road.

The suspected shooter is in the Jackson County Jail after shooting an alleged theft suspect Saturday night on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting victim was shot three times while driving past the suspect.

The shooting suspect, Douglas Brinton Walker, 64, of Williams, Oregon, has been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree attempted murder.

The victim is in a local hospital and currently out of surgery and in recovery.

Police say it all started just before 10 p.m. Saturday night when deputies received a report of shots fired and a car speeding off northbound on the 6000 block of Thompson Creek Road. Around 45 minutes later, the victim knocked on a resident’s door on the 17000 block of Highway 238 and reported being shot.

Oregon State Police and deputies responded to the scene and the victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

Around that time Walker called police and confessed to setting up the roadblock on Thompson Creek Road and shooting the person that allegedly stole items from his property, according to police.

The shooting incident was not near the reported theft.

Deputies are still in the early stages of the investigation and further information was not released.

