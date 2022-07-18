Des Moines police try to track down shooters in recent rash of gunfire

By Lauren Johnson

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police say they responded to about 200 calls for service from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, including multiple shootings that they are now investigating.

“A lot of people are unaware of how much activity there is in this city throughout the night,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

One shooting has turned deadly, becoming the 10th homicide of 2022. Officers arrived on the scene of Twana Drive around 7:17 a.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person. Police say the victim, a 32-year-old Des Moines resident, sustained an apparent gunshot injury.

“There doesn’t appear to be any immediate or ongoing danger to anybody else. Evidence indicates right now that this was a targeted incident,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Another shooting sent a crowd on Court Avenue running for their lives. Des Moines police say officers saw a fight, and as they ran to break it up they heard a gunshot. A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. He is expected to be OK.

Des Moines police say 30 to 40 shots were fired in a northside neighborhood around midnight on Sunday. The shots were fired in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue. Officers also found shell casings in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue.

“How nobody got hit in that incident, it’s got to be a miracle,” Parizek said.

At this point, Des Moines is on track to surpass 2021’s overall total of homicides, which was 11.

