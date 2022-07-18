Authorities finds body of missing 84-year-old woman

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — The body of a missing elderly woman was found by authorities on Sunday morning.

Early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., the TBI sent out an alert that officials were searching for a woman missing from Gallatin.

84-year-old Lillie Patterson had a medical condition that impaired her ability to return safely without assistance.

Later Sunday morning, around 5:40 a.m., TBI announced that they found the body of Patterson.

“Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her,” TBI said in a tweet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.