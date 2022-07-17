Off to sea, another day at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

By Lacey Beasley

Click here for updates on this story

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Alabama (WALA) — It’s another day of fishing fun down on Dauphin Island, and every day, there’s something new to experience.

The summer sun was shining, and the rain has shied away. The rodeo was in full swing, yet the view was even better from the water.

On the boat, fisherman Chase Richardson taught the ropes of luring the perfect catch.

“You first have the ‘oh, crap’ moment when you get hooked up with a big fish, then you kind of look around and figure out what to do, then you just start cranking,” he said.

Then, the thrill of eagerly reeling it in.

“As soon as the fish is on the deck, everybody goes crazy,” he said. “It’s a good time.”

Dozens of other anglers hoped for that one in a million catch, and to make it onto the prestigious leaderboard.

“I will say, it’s my first time on the board since I’ve been fishing, so it’s a good time,” said Cheree Dewberry, angler.

Then, the thrill of eagerly reeling it in.

“As soon as the fish is on the deck, everybody goes crazy,” he said. “It’s a good time.”

Dozens of other anglers hoped for that one in a million catch, and to make it onto the prestigious leaderboard.

“I will say, it’s my first time on the board since I’ve been fishing, so it’s a good time,” said Cheree Dewberry, angler.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.