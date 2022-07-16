CPD officer Daniel Golden released from hospital after being paralyzed in Beverly bar shooting

By TIM MCNICHOLAS

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Chicago Police Officer Daniel Golden, who was shot and paralyzed after breaking up a bar fight in Beverly last weekend, has been released from the hospital.

Golden is now headed to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to work with physical therapists as he continues his recovery. His family feels it’s the best place in the world for his recovery.

“If he can do four years in the frozen tundra up in Alaska in the army, he can get through this, he can do this. He has a great mindset, he’s tough,” said his father, Patrick Golden, a retired Chicago police detective.

As Officer Golden left Advocate Christ Medical Center on Friday afternoon, he was greeted by a cheering crowd of friends, family, and fellow officers.

Golden smiled as paramedics moved him through the crowd to a Chicago Fire Department ambulance. The crowd of well-wishers who saluted him included lifelong friends of his from the Southwest Side.

“Seeing these people out here that he went to high school, grammar school, served on the Police Department with, it was so uplifting for him. It’s incredible,” his father said.

Golden was shot last weekend outside a bar in the Beverly neighborhood. Three men have been charged with the shooting, and prosecutors have said Golden was simply trying to break up a fight when one of the three men shot him in the back.

“We have to stop this senseless, senseless gun violence. There’s too many people out here getting shot. There’s too many people out here getting killed in the United States of America,” his father said.

Golden, a U.S. Army veteran, is now paralyzed from the waist down.

“He is Army strong. He can do this,” his father said.

After his son was taken to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Officer Golden’s father thanked everyone for their support, and thanked Christ Medical Center for treating his son.

“Christ Hospital has been unbelievable. They saved his life. When I saw him the other morning, I thought he was gonna die in front of me. He was going into shock. Christ Hospital brought him back. They saved him. Hats off to Christ Hospital. I can’t say enough,” he said.

He also shared that his son impressed doctors at Christ Medical Center, as he is already able to scoot himself in and out of a chair with the help of what’s known as a transfer board.

Officer Golden’s father said his son is resilient, he’s as tough as they come, and he’s ready for the road ahead.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas graduated from St. Rita High School with Golden in 2009, and he said even back then, Golden was known as a tough and resilient guy throughout the school.

A GoFundMe for Officer Golden’s recovery has raised more than $1.2 million.

