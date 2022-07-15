Security guard stabbed in neck at Upper East Side bank

By Web Staff

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Police say a security guard was stabbed in the neck Friday morning at a bank on the Upper East Side.

It happened at a Chase bank on the corner of East 86th Street and Second Avenue.

Police told CBS2’s Leah Mishkin the suspect wanted to go into the bank at 8:40 a.m. but was told it didn’t open until 9 a.m.

Then at 9 a.m., the suspect entered the bank and went to a teller, but they weren’t able to help him with what he needed at that location.

Police said he got upset and was asked to leave the bank. On his way out, he allegedly stabbed the 59-year-old security guard in the neck.

One person who lives next door said he was going to go to the ATM to get cash this morning but decided not to go. He then heard the police presence and alerted his wife to what happened.

“She’s been completely over all the crime. She wants to move. Our lease is coming due in October, and after this she’s like I want to get out of here,” Jay Kaplan said.

Police said the security guard was taken to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

