‘Giving Bark Thursday’ hopes to help pair guide dogs with those in need

By JENNIFER FRANCIOTTI

BAYOU LA BATRE, Alabama (WBAL) — It is Giving Bark Thursday, a 24-hour event to benefit The Guide Dog Foundation.

Giving Bark Thursday is a big day for the Guide Dog Foundation, and puppy raisers are proudly sharing their progress on a day meant to raise money and awareness for the nonprofit that places service dogs, for free, with the blind and visually impaired.

“And whatever you give today will be doubled in the next 24 hours,” America’s Vet Dogs dog trainer Holly Eschrich said.

For the past nine months, people have been watching WBAL-TV’s own Puppy with a Purpose, Tucker, grow and mature with his puppy raiser Eschrich and her husband Eric Newton. The 18-month period is part of a four-legged approach to getting dogs like Tucker from puppy to life-changing companion.

“They have to be aware of their surroundings. Their person. Pay attention. Keep focus. It’s amazing watching this little puppy who sleeps all the time turn into this well-mannered, confident, strong guide dog,” Eschrich said.

It’s a lot of work and it’s also a lot of money. It costs $50,000 to train and place just one service dog. So, the more money raised on a day like Giving Bark Thursday means even more dogs like Tucker can make a difference.

“There’s a big waiting list as it is. So, every little bit helps,” Eschrich said.

