“We still can’t process it”; Widow remembers husband after electrocution accident

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Lebanon wife and mother of seven is grieving the loss of her husband. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says he died by electrocution while working on a roof Monday in Mount Juliet. The family says they are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

Enoc Hernandez was not only a roofer at a local company but a father and a husband. Now, his wife says she’s left to raise all seven kids on her own.

Pain and heartache are all Ingrid Delcid has felt the past two days.

“She was heartbroken,” says her daughter, Jennifer Amaya. “There was a point where she couldn’t breathe. So, we had to take her to the hospital.”

“It’s hard, you know,” Amaya continues. “We still can’t process it.”

Amaya says on Monday, her mom was on her way to bring her husband, Enoc Hernandez, his lunch at a job site.

“It didn’t matter if it was an hour or an hour and a half,” says Amaya. “She was always there to bring him his own lunch and all the workers too. Like all the workers adored her and everything like that.”

Before she arrived, she said she got a phone call. She was told a ladder fell on a powerline. Two men were injured, but Enoc was electrocuted and died.

Now she’s a widow and a single mother. Her kids are 23 years old to seven months.

“He was always bringing our daily bread,” says Amaya. “He was our provider to us.”

The family has been in touch with the other two men who were hurt. They say they may have to have their legs amputated.

The funeral for Enoc Hernandez will be Thursday in Mount Juliet. To help the family with expenses, please consider donating to GoFundMes started by family and coworkers.

