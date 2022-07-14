Proposed legislation would phase out use of horse-drawn carriages in NYC

By Web Staff

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — There’s a renewed push to ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City.

Elected officials, advocates and community leaders are set to rally Thursday in front of City Hall.

They’re expected to announce proposed legislation that would phase out the use of the horses.

The rally is set to get underway at noon.

