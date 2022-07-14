Milwaukee’s Neeskara Elementary School unearths hidden treasures during redevelopment project

By BRYANT MCCRAY

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A local school undergoing a redevelopment project unearthed some antique and unique findings.

CBS 58 takes us to Neeskara Elementary School in northwest Milwaukee where project developers had a blast from the past.

“Yeah, complete surprise,” said Heather Dietzel, sustainability project manager of Milwaukee Public Schools.

Dietzel said that was her reaction when she and her team stumbled across toys holding decades of memories.

Dietzel carefully showed off the toy discovery, listing off the findings: “Dude wagon, police cruiser is also pretty cool, couple pieces — room to store something in.”

These memories were unlocked during the final phases of the Green and Healthy Schoolyard Redevelopment Project.

“We had to have the contractor cut the locks and that’s when we found those toys that had not been seen in quite some time,” said Dietzel.

The redevelopment project is estimated at close to a million dollars over the timespan of three years, but Dietzel says the memories are worth so much more.

“Some of these pieces were stuck in the asphalt, we had to kind of pull them out.”

Heather carefully showed off the renderings for the project, which she says will benefit the school and community members.

“Pores pavement that captures storm water and an area where kids can relax and get ready to learn.”

A project which wouldn’t be possible without the added help of community partners: MMSD, City of Milwaukee, Department of Public Works, City of Milwaukee Eco Office and many more.

The elementary school students also have a hand in the beautification project.

“They do penny wars, they sell bricks with engraved names on them that will be incorporated into the playground.”

A playground clearly used generation after generation.

The project is projected to be finished this fall for the students and community to enjoy their new space.

The school plans on preserving the toys for current students to admire for years to come.

