Baltimore police officer faces federal charges on drug distribution to motorcycle club

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore City police officer is facing federal charges. He is charged with drug conspiracy and selling a ghost gun in exchange for narcotics.

Steven Angelini, 41, of Middle River, was arrested Wednesday on those federal charges.

Federal prosecutors accuse Angelini of allegedly selling oxycodone, a ghost gun and trying to provide sensitive law enforcement information to a co-conspirator in exchange for cocaine. Angelini joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2006. He is now suspended without pay.

According to a criminal complaint, since January of this year, “Angelini conspired with members of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and oxycodone.”

And Angelini twice offered to exchange information on a murder investigation for narcotics. The court documents give details of conversations and text messages, including a text from April 8, in which Angelini allegedly offers a ghost gun for sale.

One of the text messages listed in the affidavit reads: “But anyway selling this AR ghost for a good deal if you interested. I built and it’s 9mm AR 10 inch with colt magazine. Ghost diamond sites with night sights. Let me know if u interested for a good deal”

According to investigators, “Angelini also offered to provide ammunition, including hollow point ammunition. Angelini delivered the firearm to another conspirator later that day and received cash and drugs from that conspirator.”

Baltimore police said they are aware of Angelini’s arrest by the FBI. The department also said: “Officer Angelini had his police powers suspended since August 2020, for a separate investigation and after his arrest today, he has been suspended without pay.”

WBAL-TV 11 News also checked online court records, which indicate in 2020, Angelini was charged in Baltimore County with two counts of theft.

A family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed some information about Angelini has not been disclosed.

The relative told 11 News: “He is a good cop. He’s not a bad guy. There is a human aspect to every story, and this is no different. It’s a human story.” And that he “suffered a line of duty injury in July 2019.”

Angelini is now in custody. He has a detention hearing at the federal courthouse on Thursday. If convicted, he could face 20 years in federal prison.

