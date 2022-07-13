Coroner confirms bodies pulled from pond were missing family

By Gregg Montgomery, Ashley Fowler, and Divine Triplett

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WISH) — The man and three children whose bodies were pulled from a pond on the south side of Indianapolis have been identified as a missing man and his children, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

The bodies of 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 1-year-old Kyran Holland were recovered Tuesday evening from a pond east of Bluff Road and north of West Troy Avenue. This is the same location where there was a search for a missing family.

The coroner’s office says examinations will determine the cause of death.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said while crews were searching the water on Tuesday night, an Indianapolis Fire Department dive crew and Indiana Department of Natural Resources personnel located a car in the water using sonar technology. That car was pulled from the water and three young children were found inside early Wednesday morning. The vehicle pulled from the water was a black Saab, which was the description of the car connected to the missing family.

Police said the situation is considered a death investigation.

IMPD said in a statement Wednesday, “Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident.”

The pond is where IMPD had been asked to search for Moorman and his children, who had been missing for six days before their bodies were found. The Moormans were last seen about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive. Family members had searched the lake for five days because, they say, his cellphone was last believed to be in that area.

The discovery at the pond came the same day that the members of the Moorman family announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that can help locate them. Kyle Moorman’s mother, Renee Moorman, told News 8 that $5,000 came from family members and another $5,000 came from the landlord of Kyle Moorman’s sister. IMPD says the family did not coordinate a reward with the police.

Father, 3 kids missing for 5th day; mom says, ‘He’s hurt somewhere’ Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted photos and a video of an inflatable boat on the lake.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.