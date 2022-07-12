Video raises questions after Harris Co. deputy shoots and kills assault suspect

By Jessica Willey and Courtney Carpenter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant is on mandatory administrative leave after he shot and killed an assault suspect on Friday night who, officials said, gained control of his taser.

Cell phone video obtained by ABC13 shows the moments immediately after the shooting. Witnesses were shocked by what they saw in a gas station parking lot in the 15500 block of Kuykendahl in north Harris County.

Investigators identified the man who was shot as 47-year-old Roderick Brooks. The attorney for his family provided an old photo of Brooks to ABC13.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a Dollar General in the 2000 block of FM-1960 West for a shoplifting-related assault. The sergeant spotted Brooks and chased him on foot. Officials said he deployed his taser, which was not effective. The two began fighting. The sergeant ended up on top of Brooks, cell phone video shows. Officials said Brooks gained control of the sergeant’s taser and that’s when Brooks was shot.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Brooks’ family will join their attorney and Minister Deric Muhammad for a news conference to speak out on what they say is the “unjustified and unnecessary use of lethal force.”

On Monday night, HCSO released this statement:

“After all fatal uses of force, involved employees are placed on mandatory administrative leave. We have no comment on cell phone video at this time, as investigators from multiple agencies are reviewing all evidence including both external and internal media. We are requesting the public to contact the HCSO Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 if they have any other evidence regarding this incident. We plan to be thorough, transparent, and timely with our investigation.”

